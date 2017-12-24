Man U concedes leveler at Leicester in blow to EPL title bid

Manchester United's Juan Mata celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Leicester
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel dives in vain as Juan Mata, not pictured, scores his side's second goal of the game during their English P
Manchester United's Juan Mata celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Leicester
Leicester City's Christian Fuchs, left, and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at
Leicester City's Danny Simpson, left, and Manchester United's Anthony Martial battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League so
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United's faint title hopes further imploded when 10-man Leicester scored with almost the last kick of the English Premier League game to recover a 2-2 draw on Saturday.
Harry Maguire got ahead of United defender Chris Smalling at the far post to latch onto Marc Albrighton's high pass in the fourth minute of stoppage time, stretching his right leg to put the ball into the net.
By conceding the equalizer, second-place United fell 13 points behind rampant Manchester City, which beat Bournemouth 4-0 earlier in the day.
Juan Mata spearheaded United's recovery with a double that canceled out Jamie Vardy's opener. But Jose Mourinho's side spurned chances to extend its lead and couldn't even exploit Leicester going a man down in the 73rd minute when substitute Daniel Amartey was booked for the second time in four minutes.