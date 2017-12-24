|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|34
|25
|7
|2
|52
|130
|87
|Washington
|36
|22
|12
|2
|46
|114
|104
|New Jersey
|34
|20
|9
|5
|45
|109
|102
|Columbus
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|103
|98
|Boston
|34
|19
|10
|5
|43
|101
|89
|Toronto
|36
|21
|14
|1
|43
|119
|102
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|115
|101
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|130
|127
|Pittsburgh
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|104
|114
|Carolina
|34
|15
|12
|7
|37
|95
|107
|Philadelphia
|35
|15
|13
|7
|37
|98
|101
|Montreal
|35
|16
|15
|4
|36
|97
|110
|Florida
|35
|14
|16
|5
|33
|102
|119
|Detroit
|35
|13
|15
|7
|33
|96
|113
|Ottawa
|33
|11
|14
|8
|30
|92
|113
|Buffalo
|35
|9
|19
|7
|25
|76
|116
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|36
|22
|10
|4
|48
|109
|83
|Vegas
|33
|22
|9
|2
|46
|116
|100
|Nashville
|34
|21
|9
|4
|46
|113
|95
|St. Louis
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|110
|93
|Winnipeg
|37
|20
|11
|6
|46
|121
|105
|Dallas
|36
|19
|14
|3
|41
|106
|103
|San Jose
|33
|18
|11
|4
|40
|93
|84
|Chicago
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|102
|90
|Minnesota
|35
|18
|14
|3
|39
|102
|103
|Calgary
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|101
|106
|Anaheim
|36
|15
|13
|8
|38
|97
|108
|Colorado
|34
|16
|15
|3
|35
|106
|111
|Vancouver
|36
|15
|16
|5
|35
|97
|118
|Edmonton
|35
|16
|17
|2
|34
|104
|112
|Arizona
|37
|8
|24
|5
|21
|83
|127
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2
Florida 4, Minnesota 2
Montreal 3, Calgary 2
Arizona 3, Washington 2, OT
|Saturday's Games
Boston 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.