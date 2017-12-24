  1. Home
Runaway leader Man City rampant with 101 goals in 2017

By  Associated Press
2017/12/24 02:50

LONDON (AP) — With an attack not seen in England's top-fight in 35 years, Manchester City has surpassed a century of goals in 2017.

And Pep Guardiola's 101-goal team still has another two Premier League games to overhaul Liverpool's top-flight record of 106 goals in 1982.

Sergio Aguero pushed City closer to the landmark with a double in a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday. It took City 14 points clear of second-place Manchester United, which was playing at Leicester late.

City is running away with a third title since 2012.

Chelsea's title defense faltered further with a 0-0 draw at Everton, with the champion 16 points adrift of City.

At the other end of the standings, Stoke manager Mark Hughes claimed only a second victory in nine games. A 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion took Stoke three points clear of the relegation zone to ease the pressure on Hughes.

West Brom is only a point above last-place Swansea, which drew with Crystal Palace 1-1 in the first game since Paul Clement was fired by the south Wales club.

It's a tight tussle above the drop zone.

Newcastle beat West Ham 3-2 to move above the London club. In other results, Brighton defeated Watford 1-0, while Southampton and Huddersfield drew 1-1.

