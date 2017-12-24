Brazil: Nearly half of women report being sexually harassed

SAO PAULO (AP) — A survey conducted by polling institute Datafolha has found that at least four in 10 Brazilian women have been sexually harassed.

The poll released Saturday indicates 42 percent of those surveyed have experienced sexual harassment, with 29 percent of incidents happening on the street and 22 percent taking place on public transport.

Experts said they believe the rate is much higher than what was reported, but women don't often share their experiences publicly out of fear of being blamed.

Datafolha interviewed 1,427 women and said the poll had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.