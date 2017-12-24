Hamsik eclipses Maradona as Napoli leading scorer

Marek Hamsik became Napoli's all-time leading scorer with his 116th goal in helping the Serie A front-runner beat Sampdoria 3-2 on Saturday.

Napoli was behind twice before Hamsik surpassed Argentine great Diego Maradona's tally with the winner shortly before halftime.

Napoli moved four points ahead of second-placed Juventus, which hosts fourth-placed Roma later.

Inter Milan is five points behind Napoli after Mauro Icardi had a penalty saved in a 1-0 loss at Sassuolo.

Inter had not lost a match before last weekend's defeat to Udinese.

Samdoria got off to a perfect start in Naples as Gaston Ramirez curled a free kick into the top left corner with less than two minutes on the clock.

Napoli leveled in the 16th as Emiliano Viviano could only parry Jose Callejon's volley and Allan fired home the rebound.

Fabio Quagliarella restored Sampdoria's lead in the 27th with a penalty after Elseid Hysaj brought down Ramirez.

It was Quagliarella's first time back at Napoli since he revealed a stalker nightmare forced him to leave his hometown club in 2010.

Lorenzo Insigne was back from injury and he marked his return with a goal in the 33rd, volleying Dries Mertens' chipped pass into the bottom left corner.

Hamsik made history six minutes later.

Allan dribbled through three players in the area before picking out Mertens, who rolled the ball across for Hamsik to tap in from close range.

The only negative note for Napoli was the dismissal of defender Mario Rui 13 minutes from time following a second yellow card.