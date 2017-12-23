Trump supporters greet tax law with shrugs and measured hope

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in Congress are celebrating the signing of President Donald Trump's tax proposal. The voters who elected Trump seem pleased but far from ecstatic.

Trump was elected with big support from blue collar voters who wanted him to change the economy. Some are not quite sure what to make of a tax bill whose biggest benefits go to corporations and the wealthy.

Most Americans will get a tax break. Some Trump voters in business will see major benefits. And others hope the wealth trickles down to them.

Sam Baker, an Iowa farmer, summed it up when he said: "It's going to help me a little, I suppose."