All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 34 25 7 2 52 130 87 Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102 Boston 33 18 10 5 41 98 88 Montreal 35 16 15 4 36 97 110 Detroit 34 13 14 7 33 95 110 Florida 35 14 16 5 33 102 119 Ottawa 33 11 14 8 30 92 113 Buffalo 35 9 19 7 25 76 116 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 36 22 12 2 46 114 104 New Jersey 34 20 9 5 45 109 102 Columbus 36 21 13 2 44 103 98 N.Y. Rangers 35 19 12 4 42 115 101 N.Y. Islanders 35 18 13 4 40 125 125 Pittsburgh 36 18 15 3 39 104 114 Carolina 34 15 12 7 37 95 107 Philadelphia 35 15 13 7 37 98 101 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 34 21 9 4 46 113 95 Winnipeg 36 20 10 6 46 119 100 St. Louis 37 22 13 2 46 110 93 Dallas 36 19 14 3 41 106 103 Chicago 34 17 12 5 39 102 90 Minnesota 35 18 14 3 39 102 103 Colorado 34 16 15 3 35 106 111 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 36 22 10 4 48 109 83 Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100 San Jose 33 18 11 4 40 93 84 Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106 Anaheim 36 15 13 8 38 97 108 Vancouver 36 15 16 5 35 97 118 Edmonton 35 16 17 2 34 104 112 Arizona 37 8 24 5 21 83 127

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2

Florida 4, Minnesota 2

Montreal 3, Calgary 2

Arizona 3, Washington 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled