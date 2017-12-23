India says Pakistani fire kills 3 Indian soldiers in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India's army says three soldiers were killed and one injured in Pakistani firing along the highly militarized de facto border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals

The army said in a statement that Pakistani soldiers violated the 2003 cease-fire accord by targeting Indian forward posts on Saturday in Rajouri sector.

The statement said that the dead include an Indian army officer and that Indian soldiers retaliated "strongly and effectively."

There was no immediate reaction from Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over the Himalayan territory of Kashmir, which is claimed by both in its entirety. They have fought two of their three wars over the region since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.