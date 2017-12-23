Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 23, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;89;76;A shower in the a.m.;89;77;SSW;5;71%;58%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;79;65;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;W;6;69%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;60;53;A little p.m. rain;59;42;W;12;83%;91%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A shower;60;45;Mostly sunny;58;45;SSE;5;79%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;49;45;Cloudy with a shower;49;45;SW;19;90%;42%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;26;22;A little icy mix;28;21;NNE;9;65%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;61;46;Warmer;73;45;SW;9;42%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;21;4;A little icy mix;22;19;SSE;7;99%;82%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;84;73;Cloudy;84;69;SSE;12;78%;44%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, chilly;50;40;Partly sunny;53;43;NNW;14;60%;29%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;73;63;Cloudy with a shower;74;64;NE;11;59%;45%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and warm;78;54;High clouds and warm;76;54;SE;11;33%;25%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief a.m. showers;88;75;Showery;83;74;ESE;5;84%;93%;2

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;82;57;Mostly sunny;82;55;E;7;45%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;93;73;Mostly sunny;93;73;ENE;8;54%;15%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;58;40;Sunshine;58;46;WNW;10;70%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;43;27;Sunny and mild;41;21;W;14;25%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;43;36;A morning shower;49;32;WSW;8;64%;41%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds;48;46;Morning mist, cloudy;49;45;WSW;15;78%;49%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;68;45;Partly sunny, nice;70;48;ESE;6;57%;36%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;64;A shower or t-storm;83;65;WNW;5;64%;68%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;46;42;Periods of sun;49;36;WNW;15;73%;14%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Overcast;49;47;Low clouds;49;43;SW;11;80%;27%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;44;25;Partly sunny;45;33;WSW;8;61%;15%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;42;39;Partly sunny, mild;48;33;WNW;11;65%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;77;59;Sunny and nice;74;64;ENE;8;48%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, warm;92;63;Some brightening;89;63;SSE;4;39%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;53;39;Periods of rain;56;29;WNW;7;81%;68%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Variable cloudiness;74;57;More clouds than sun;67;54;NW;8;50%;4%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;71;57;Nice with sunshine;71;59;SSW;12;54%;27%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;79;65;A couple of showers;79;64;ENE;4;64%;77%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny;86;71;NNE;8;65%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;35;23;A little snow;27;18;W;10;67%;78%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny and pleasant;90;74;Clouds and sunshine;88;74;NNE;9;67%;32%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;48;44;A little p.m. rain;47;44;W;14;79%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds, breezy;76;62;Nice with some sun;74;66;NNE;14;39%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;38;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;28;NNE;11;50%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;NE;15;74%;73%;7

Delhi, India;Sunshine and nice;75;46;Hazy sunshine;73;47;ENE;4;52%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;43;13;Partly sunny, colder;35;22;SSE;7;42%;27%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;78;60;Sunny;81;60;NNW;5;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;Showers and t-storms;87;76;ENE;4;77%;78%;2

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and fog, mist;53;49;Mainly cloudy;53;44;SW;20;83%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;53;33;Clouding up, mild;59;42;NNE;6;31%;2%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;55;A couple of showers;60;53;ESE;19;82%;76%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;68;60;Decreasing clouds;76;57;NNE;9;55%;10%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;80;62;A t-storm or two;75;62;E;5;83%;79%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;Partly sunny, nice;81;65;NE;7;58%;26%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with snow;36;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;W;16;77%;30%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;91;73;Mostly cloudy;93;74;NNE;6;58%;25%;6

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;74;61;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;NNE;12;45%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;69;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;NE;12;57%;17%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;85;56;Partly sunny;84;58;SE;5;54%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;73;43;Mostly sunny;71;42;N;5;49%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;42;38;Partly sunny, chilly;44;39;SW;7;67%;14%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;86;76;Mostly cloudy;94;74;WSW;9;59%;12%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;86;72;Sunny, low humidity;89;72;SSE;8;41%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing and warmer;84;60;A t-storm in spots;83;61;N;8;46%;57%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;55;27;Mostly cloudy;53;27;W;4;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;ENE;4;36%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;66;41;Mostly sunny;66;38;SSE;4;69%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;97;68;Sunny and very warm;95;66;NNW;10;19%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;34;28;Occasional rain;43;36;W;16;88%;85%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;87;74;A stray shower;87;72;NE;8;63%;42%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;Sun and clouds;87;74;W;5;68%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;Mostly sunny;79;55;NNE;5;66%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;86;76;Downpours;86;77;E;3;83%;89%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;63;38;A t-storm in spots;62;42;SE;7;41%;55%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;87;78;A stray shower;87;78;SSW;7;75%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;74;66;Low clouds;74;66;S;6;76%;20%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;59;45;Clouds and sun;59;51;SE;8;80%;70%;2

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;51;47;Cloudy and breezy;51;46;SW;14;84%;7%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;69;48;Partly sunny;72;50;NNE;5;32%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;86;72;Clouds and sun, nice;85;73;SSW;6;66%;31%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;58;39;Turning sunny;53;36;ENE;5;72%;26%;2

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;86;80;A couple of showers;88;81;ENE;10;66%;82%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;82;75;Cloudy;83;75;SE;6;83%;44%;6

Manila, Philippines;Considerable clouds;87;77;Spotty showers;89;76;E;6;72%;70%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;84;58;Partly sunny, cooler;67;54;S;13;54%;1%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;Mostly sunny;73;45;NNE;5;43%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;65;Partly sunny;80;64;NNE;5;62%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;42;32;Partly sunny;42;33;W;12;82%;75%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny, breezy, nice;88;75;Sunny and breezy;87;75;ENE;14;63%;16%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning t-storm;73;57;Sunny and nice;71;57;ENE;8;48%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow, not as cold;27;15;Clouding up;20;10;ENE;1;76%;94%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;27;25;Snow;33;23;WNW;13;78%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;72;Partly sunny;89;72;N;6;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;NNE;12;41%;4%;10

New York, United States;Fog with rain;53;38;Inc. clouds;43;34;ENE;7;54%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;67;51;Partly sunny;59;45;WNW;6;57%;72%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;18;11;Mostly sunny;16;13;SSE;9;82%;9%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;52;36;Cloudy;58;42;W;5;70%;78%;1

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;38;28;Turning cloudy;35;27;SW;3;76%;34%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;23;12;Increasing clouds;18;12;ENE;7;76%;88%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;80;Partly sunny, nice;85;80;N;10;71%;30%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;75;An afternoon shower;89;74;NW;8;70%;59%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;84;75;Spotty showers;83;74;ENE;7;83%;77%;7

Paris, France;Cloudy;49;45;Morning mist, cloudy;49;39;SSW;6;79%;66%;0

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;86;66;Plenty of sunshine;89;68;SSE;12;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;92;74;Mostly sunny;92;74;ENE;10;51%;8%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;89;75;Nice with some sun;90;75;ESE;8;67%;33%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;70;Mostly sunny;91;68;ESE;5;47%;0%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Variable cloudiness;45;42;Rather cloudy;47;38;WSW;13;61%;33%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Low clouds may break;46;24;A little snow;38;16;NW;5;85%;56%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;67;53;Showers, mainly late;65;52;ENE;8;70%;95%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;Plenty of sunshine;63;44;SSE;3;67%;5%;3

Recife, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;85;76;Partly sunny;85;77;ESE;9;74%;44%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little wintry mix;37;29;A snow shower;31;24;NNE;12;70%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;42;37;Periods of sun;39;35;WSW;13;79%;39%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;93;78;Partly sunny and hot;94;77;WSW;6;62%;38%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;76;51;Sunny and very warm;85;53;SSE;7;17%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;57;33;Partly sunny;57;36;ENE;4;74%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;32;29;A bit of snow;32;22;NW;17;59%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;56;44;Rather cloudy;56;45;NE;6;58%;1%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;Mostly sunny;80;65;ENE;10;63%;21%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;82;75;A shower in places;82;76;E;14;72%;79%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;79;64;Mostly sunny;78;64;NNE;8;70%;18%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;77;32;Mostly sunny;72;33;E;7;21%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;87;59;Sunny and nice;89;61;SW;6;29%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;81;70;A shower in spots;84;71;N;9;71%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;63;42;Mostly cloudy;60;46;ESE;5;75%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Sunny, but chilly;40;30;Bit of rain, snow;37;34;NE;6;71%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny, mild;50;34;Heavy rain and snow;40;22;NW;5;77%;74%;0

Shanghai, China;Inc. clouds;61;45;Partly sunny, breezy;50;37;NW;15;54%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A shower or t-storm;86;78;NW;11;78%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing;41;30;Sunny intervals;44;29;W;14;82%;10%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;A shower;83;73;ENE;14;71%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers of rain/snow;44;30;Partly sunny;34;28;SSW;6;90%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;84;72;A t-storm in spots;92;67;SSE;12;49%;77%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, pleasant;79;60;A shower in places;72;54;ENE;6;76%;58%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;41;33;Mostly cloudy;37;31;WNW;17;60%;39%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;61;41;Turning cloudy, warm;62;49;S;8;54%;25%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;42;35;A shower or two;42;34;NW;13;77%;55%;1

Tehran, Iran;Inc. clouds;62;51;High clouds and warm;67;53;NNE;6;21%;3%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and warm;77;60;Showers around;67;52;W;10;64%;99%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;56;28;Mostly sunny;55;34;E;3;58%;3%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;57;40;Mostly cloudy;53;49;S;6;69%;76%;1

Toronto, Canada;Some morning snow;35;24;Some afternoon snow;29;23;E;8;74%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;64;52;Partial sunshine;61;49;W;4;70%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;62;46;Mostly sunny;63;43;WSW;7;73%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder with some sun;4;-18;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-18;NNW;4;81%;43%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, but chilly;37;25;Cloudy and chilly;36;30;WNW;3;49%;9%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;48;43;Partly sunny, mild;50;35;W;10;61%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;82;59;Sunny;86;59;ESE;8;52%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Afternoon snow;37;35;Inc. clouds;40;35;WSW;10;72%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;44;41;A little rain;49;42;W;16;91%;81%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;68;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;63;NNW;18;69%;22%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;90;62;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;NNW;6;50%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A little p.m. rain;45;39;A shower in the p.m.;48;31;SSE;3;69%;81%;1

