Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 23, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;SSW;8;71%;58%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;W;9;69%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;15;11;A little p.m. rain;15;6;W;19;83%;91%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A shower;15;7;Mostly sunny;14;7;SSE;9;79%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;9;7;Cloudy with a shower;10;7;SW;30;90%;42%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;-3;-6;A little icy mix;-2;-6;NNE;15;65%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;16;8;Warmer;23;7;SW;15;42%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-6;-16;A little icy mix;-6;-7;SSE;12;99%;82%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;Cloudy;29;20;SSE;20;78%;44%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, chilly;10;5;Partly sunny;11;6;NNW;22;60%;29%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;23;17;Cloudy with a shower;24;18;NE;18;59%;45%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and warm;25;12;High clouds and warm;24;12;SE;18;33%;25%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief a.m. showers;31;24;Showery;28;23;ESE;8;84%;93%;2

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;28;14;Mostly sunny;28;13;E;11;45%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;ENE;12;54%;15%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;15;4;Sunshine;14;8;WNW;16;70%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;6;-3;Sunny and mild;5;-6;W;23;25%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;6;2;A morning shower;9;0;WSW;13;64%;41%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds;9;8;Morning mist, cloudy;9;7;WSW;24;78%;49%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;20;7;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;ESE;9;57%;36%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A shower or t-storm;28;18;WNW;9;64%;68%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;8;6;Periods of sun;10;2;WNW;24;73%;14%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Overcast;10;8;Low clouds;9;6;SW;18;80%;27%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;6;-4;Partly sunny;7;1;WSW;12;61%;15%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;6;4;Partly sunny, mild;9;1;WNW;18;65%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;25;15;Sunny and nice;23;18;ENE;12;48%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;Some brightening;32;17;SSE;7;39%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;12;4;Periods of rain;13;-2;WNW;12;81%;68%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Variable cloudiness;23;14;More clouds than sun;19;12;NW;13;50%;4%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;14;Nice with sunshine;22;15;SSW;19;54%;27%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;26;18;A couple of showers;26;18;ENE;6;64%;77%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;21;NNE;13;65%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;1;-5;A little snow;-3;-8;W;16;67%;78%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;NNE;14;67%;32%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;9;7;A little p.m. rain;8;7;W;23;79%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds, breezy;24;17;Nice with some sun;23;19;NNE;23;39%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;3;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;-2;NNE;18;50%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;NE;25;74%;73%;7

Delhi, India;Sunshine and nice;24;8;Hazy sunshine;23;8;ENE;6;52%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;6;-11;Partly sunny, colder;1;-6;SSE;12;42%;27%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;26;16;Sunny;27;16;NNW;8;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;ENE;7;77%;78%;2

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and fog, mist;12;9;Mainly cloudy;12;7;SW;32;83%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;12;1;Clouding up, mild;15;6;NNE;9;31%;2%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;13;A couple of showers;16;12;ESE;30;82%;76%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;20;16;Decreasing clouds;25;14;NNE;15;55%;10%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A t-storm or two;24;17;E;8;83%;79%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;NE;11;58%;26%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with snow;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;W;26;77%;30%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;33;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;NNE;10;58%;25%;6

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;NNE;19;45%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;NE;19;57%;17%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Partly sunny;29;14;SE;8;54%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;23;6;Mostly sunny;21;5;N;8;49%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;6;3;Partly sunny, chilly;7;4;SW;11;67%;14%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Mostly cloudy;34;23;WSW;14;59%;12%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;30;22;Sunny, low humidity;31;22;SSE;13;41%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing and warmer;29;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;N;13;46%;57%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;13;-3;Mostly cloudy;11;-3;W;6;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;ENE;6;36%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;19;5;Mostly sunny;19;4;SSE;6;69%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and very warm;35;19;NNW;16;19%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;1;-2;Occasional rain;6;2;W;25;88%;85%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;31;23;A stray shower;30;22;NE;12;63%;42%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;Sun and clouds;30;23;W;9;68%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Mostly sunny;26;13;NNE;8;66%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;30;25;Downpours;30;25;E;5;83%;89%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;3;A t-storm in spots;17;5;SE;11;41%;55%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;31;25;A stray shower;31;26;SSW;11;75%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;23;19;Low clouds;23;19;S;10;76%;20%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;15;7;Clouds and sun;15;11;SE;13;80%;70%;2

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;11;8;Cloudy and breezy;11;8;SW;23;84%;7%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;22;10;NNE;8;32%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;22;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;SSW;9;66%;31%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;4;Turning sunny;12;2;ENE;7;72%;26%;2

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;30;27;A couple of showers;31;27;ENE;16;66%;82%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;28;24;Cloudy;29;24;SE;9;83%;44%;6

Manila, Philippines;Considerable clouds;30;25;Spotty showers;32;25;E;9;72%;70%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;29;14;Partly sunny, cooler;20;12;S;21;54%;1%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Mostly sunny;23;7;NNE;8;43%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;27;18;NNE;9;62%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;5;0;Partly sunny;5;1;W;19;82%;75%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;24;Sunny and breezy;31;24;ENE;23;63%;16%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning t-storm;23;14;Sunny and nice;22;14;ENE;13;48%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow, not as cold;-3;-10;Clouding up;-7;-12;ENE;2;76%;94%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-4;Snow;0;-5;WNW;21;78%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;Partly sunny;32;22;N;9;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;NNE;20;41%;4%;10

New York, United States;Fog with rain;12;3;Inc. clouds;6;1;ENE;12;54%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Partly sunny;15;7;WNW;10;57%;72%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-8;-12;Mostly sunny;-9;-11;SSE;14;82%;9%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;11;2;Cloudy;14;5;W;8;70%;78%;1

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;4;-3;Turning cloudy;2;-3;SW;5;76%;34%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-5;-11;Increasing clouds;-8;-11;ENE;11;76%;88%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;N;15;71%;30%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;NW;13;70%;59%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;29;24;Spotty showers;29;23;ENE;12;83%;77%;7

Paris, France;Cloudy;10;7;Morning mist, cloudy;10;4;SSW;10;79%;66%;0

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;30;19;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;SSE;19;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;ENE;17;51%;8%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;Nice with some sun;32;24;ESE;13;67%;33%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;20;ESE;8;47%;0%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Variable cloudiness;7;6;Rather cloudy;9;3;WSW;21;61%;33%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Low clouds may break;8;-5;A little snow;3;-9;NW;8;85%;56%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;19;12;Showers, mainly late;18;11;ENE;13;70%;95%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;SSE;5;67%;5%;3

Recife, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;30;24;Partly sunny;29;25;ESE;14;74%;44%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little wintry mix;3;-2;A snow shower;0;-4;NNE;20;70%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;6;3;Periods of sun;4;1;WSW;21;79%;39%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;WSW;10;62%;38%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;24;10;Sunny and very warm;30;12;SSE;11;17%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;14;1;Partly sunny;14;2;ENE;6;74%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;0;-2;A bit of snow;0;-5;NW;27;59%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;13;7;Rather cloudy;13;7;NE;10;58%;1%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny;27;18;ENE;16;63%;21%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;E;22;72%;79%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;26;18;Mostly sunny;25;18;NNE;12;70%;18%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;25;0;Mostly sunny;22;1;E;11;21%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;31;15;Sunny and nice;32;16;SW;9;29%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;27;21;A shower in spots;29;21;N;14;71%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;17;5;Mostly cloudy;15;8;ESE;8;75%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Sunny, but chilly;4;-1;Bit of rain, snow;3;1;NE;9;71%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny, mild;10;1;Heavy rain and snow;5;-6;NW;8;77%;74%;0

Shanghai, China;Inc. clouds;16;7;Partly sunny, breezy;10;3;NW;25;54%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;NW;18;78%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing;5;-1;Sunny intervals;7;-2;W;22;82%;10%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower;28;23;ENE;23;71%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers of rain/snow;7;-1;Partly sunny;1;-2;SSW;10;90%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;29;22;A t-storm in spots;33;20;SSE;19;49%;77%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, pleasant;26;16;A shower in places;22;12;ENE;10;76%;58%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;5;0;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;WNW;28;60%;39%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;16;5;Turning cloudy, warm;17;9;S;12;54%;25%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;6;2;A shower or two;6;1;NW;22;77%;55%;1

Tehran, Iran;Inc. clouds;17;11;High clouds and warm;20;11;NNE;10;21%;3%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and warm;25;16;Showers around;19;11;W;16;64%;99%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;13;-2;Mostly sunny;13;1;E;5;58%;3%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;14;4;Mostly cloudy;12;9;S;10;69%;76%;1

Toronto, Canada;Some morning snow;2;-4;Some afternoon snow;-1;-5;E;13;74%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;18;11;Partial sunshine;16;10;W;6;70%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;17;8;Mostly sunny;17;6;WSW;11;73%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder with some sun;-16;-28;Mostly sunny, cold;-16;-28;NNW;6;81%;43%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, but chilly;3;-4;Cloudy and chilly;2;-1;WNW;4;49%;9%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;9;6;Partly sunny, mild;10;1;W;16;61%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;28;15;Sunny;30;15;ESE;14;52%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Afternoon snow;3;2;Inc. clouds;4;2;WSW;16;72%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;7;5;A little rain;9;6;W;26;91%;81%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;17;NNW;29;69%;22%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;NNW;10;50%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A little p.m. rain;7;4;A shower in the p.m.;9;-1;SSE;4;69%;81%;1

