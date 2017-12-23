Indian court convicts politician for embezzling state funds

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has convicted a powerful regional politician a second time for embezzling state government funds as a top elected official two decades ago.

Judge Shivpal Singh on Saturday held Laloo Prasad Yadav, former Bihar state chief minister, guilty of stealing millions from government funds. His prison term will be announced on Jan. 3.

In 2013, another court sentenced him to five years in prison for fraudulently withdrawing 378 million rupees ($5.8 million) from the Bihar state government treasury for fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle over a period of 20 years. Yadav has already been barred from contesting elections.

Yadav spent two months in jail in 2013 before he got bail from the Supreme Court as he challenged his conviction. The court decision is awaited.