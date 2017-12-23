Fire hits London Zoo cafe; not clear if any animals hurt

LONDON (AP) — A fire at London Zoo has been brought under control but it is not clear if any animals were injured.

Zoo officials initially said Saturday morning "it is not believed" animals were hurt after the blaze broke out in a zoo cafe near an animal petting area, but later reports suggested at least one animal may be missing.

More details are expected later Saturday after zoo officials have carefully checked the animal population.

The zoo says it will be closed until further notice. TV footage from the scene showed the cafe to be badly damaged.