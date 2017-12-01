Bus accident in China’s Yunnan injures 10 Taiwanese tourists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese tour guide was put in intensive care and three members of his group could have to undergo surgery after their vehicle overturned Friday on a mountain road in the province of Yunnan in southern China.

Many details about the accident were not readily available, though a report by cable station TVBS spoke of icy mountain roads, with freezing weather contributing to the accident.

The bus overturned at 11 a.m. Friday on the road from Lijiang to Lugu Lake in poor weather, according to the Chinese-language Liberty Times.

The official Chinese body in charge of travelers from Taiwan had sent a delegation to Yunnan, where the 10 travelers were staying at a hospital.

The group had been planning to tour the province from December 21 to 28, but five travelers with light injuries were expected to board a flight in Lijiang Sunday morning, with their arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Three injured tourists were likely to need surgery, and talks were continuing to move them back to Taiwan for medical care, but the tour guide would have to stay in intensive care, the Central News Agency reported.

Yunnan, with its capital Kunming, is a mountainous area bordering on Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, and famous for its ethnic minorities, lakes and ancient cities.