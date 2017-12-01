Taiwan attended European Union’s Our Ocean event in Malta

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For the first time, government officials from Taiwan attended the European Union’s Our Ocean event, hosted by Malta last October, the Central News Agency reported Saturday.

More than a hundred countries and non-governmental organizations at the conference made more than 400 promises, with Taiwan focusing on deep-sea fishing.

The Overseas Fisheries Development Council (OFDC, 對外漁協), a group set up by the Cabinet-level Council of Agriculture (COA), was represented by its chairman and a board member who both held senior positions at the COA, reports said.

The delegation promised Taiwan would do more to combat illegal fishing, and take part in a five-year program valued at about NT$2.3 billion (US$76.8 million) to tighten supervision of deep-sea and ocean fishing, CNA reported.

The OFDC also told the conference it would invest in a NT$500-million (US$16-million) research project concerning artificial coral and the cleaning up of the waters around Penghu.