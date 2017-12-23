Taiwan to host a magical Christmas journey for a group of underprivileged Thai children

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan will host a wonderful journey for a group of underprivileged kids from northern Thailand's Mae Hong Son province from Saturday until Monday. The trip is sponsored under a program run by the hotel chain Just Sleep, which is a part of Regent Hotels Group.

This is the fourth time this year alone that children from other countries were invited over to Taiwan to help them encounter new experiences and broaden their horizon.

Earlier this year, underprivileged children from Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan were invited to travel around Taiwan to help them gain more experience and learn more about different places.

The latest trip was a cooperative effort between the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Thailand, Bangkok's Evergreen Laurel Hotel, NokScoot Airlines, and Taiwan's Tourism Bureau.

When interviewed, one of the kid among the group named Com, aged 10, said he was extremely excited about the new experience that he is about to discover. He also said this was the first time he ever took an airplane and visited Bangkok and Taiwan. He hoped he would make new friends along this new journey.

Taiwan's representative to Thailand, Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) said he hoped the children would use this an opportunity to study hard and keep a record of what they see in Taiwan so they can share it with their teachers, family and friends back home.