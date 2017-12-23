  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to host a magical Christmas journey for a group of underprivileged Thai children

A group of seven children will tour Taiwan under a program from Saturday until Monday

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/23 15:54

Tung Chen-yuan (童振源, back row second left) (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan will host a wonderful journey for a group of underprivileged kids from northern Thailand's Mae Hong Son province from Saturday until Monday. The trip is sponsored under a program run by the hotel chain Just Sleep, which is a part of Regent Hotels Group. 

This is the fourth time this year alone that children from other countries were invited over to Taiwan to help them encounter new experiences and broaden their horizon. 

Earlier this year, underprivileged children from Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan were invited to travel around Taiwan to help them gain more experience and learn more about different places. 

The latest trip was a cooperative effort between the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Thailand, Bangkok's Evergreen Laurel Hotel, NokScoot Airlines, and Taiwan's Tourism Bureau. 

When interviewed, one of the kid among the group named Com, aged 10, said he was extremely excited about the new experience that he is about to discover. He also said this was the first time he ever took an airplane and visited Bangkok and Taiwan. He hoped he would make new friends along this new journey. 

Taiwan's representative to Thailand, Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) said he hoped the children would use this an opportunity to study hard and keep a record of what they see in Taiwan so they can share it with their teachers, family and friends back home.
Underprivileged
Taiwan Tourism Bureau
Taipei Economic and Cultural Center
Thailand
Bangkok

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese traveler is named 'Thailand's Luckiest Visitor' for 2017
2017/12/22 19:51
Pingtung University and Thailand universities network sign MOU for academic collaboration  
2017/12/22 18:10
Taiwan welcomes millionth visitor from South Korea
2017/12/19 17:19
Drunk Japanese passengers to be put on China Airlines unwanted customer list
2017/12/16 17:44
Taiwan and India sign MOU on promoting industrial cooperation
2017/12/15 20:31