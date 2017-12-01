Taiwan thanks U.S. Congress members for support over Taiwanese visitors to UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan thanked members of the United States Congress Friday for expressing their concern over the fact that Taiwanese citizens were not allowed to visit United Nations buildings using Taiwanese passports.

Under pressure from China, the UN does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign and independent nation. A notice outside UN sites in New York says only IDs from a member state or an observer state will be accepted, and it shows a Chinese “Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Resident” as an example.

Ohio Republican Steve Chabot and New Jersey Republican Chris Smith wrote a letter to the U.S. ambassador at the UN, Nikki Haley, asking her to pressure China into stopping blocking Taiwanese citizens from entering the global organization’s headquarters in New York, the Central News Agency reported.

Following last September’s General Assembly, 12 of Taiwan’s official diplomatic allies wrote a letter to Secretary General Antonio Guterres asking him to stop the discriminatory treatment of Taiwanese visitors.

The Taiwan office in New York expressed its gratitude to the two members of Congress for considering the island nation’s difficult international position.