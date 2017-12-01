Sunny Saturday to be followed by cold Christmas in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following sunny skies and temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a new cold front was likely to push night temperatures below 15 degrees over Christmas, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Despite the recent sunshine, the gap between day and night was still wide, with the mercury dropping by up to 10 degrees once the sun had moved behind the horizon, the Central News Agency reported.

A low of 12.7 degrees was measured in Chiayi City Saturday morning, with averages between 13 and 15 degrees in the north and 16 or 17 degrees in the rest of the country.

As the sun warmed up most of the island Saturday, temperatures quickly rose to between 24 and 26 degrees by noon, the weather bureau said.

However, a cold front was expected to move in from China on Sunday afternoon, bringing lower temperatures, strong winds and eventual light rain to the north and east of the country at least. The mercury would drop from 22 degrees around noon to 14 degrees after dark, reports said.

Nevertheless, the south could still enjoy temperatures of around 24 degrees, even on Sunday, according to forecasters.

Monday, Christmas Day, the mercury would stay below 20 degrees all day in the north, with 21 or 22 degrees along the east coast and a comfortable 23 to 25 degrees in the south, CNA reported.

By midnight, the cold front would make itself felt again with a drop to 13 degrees in the north and in Yilan County and about 15 degrees in the rest of the country.

Once Christmas over, temperatures would gradually climb again on December 27, according to the Central Weather Bureau.