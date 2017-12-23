New Zealand vs. West Indies 2nd ODI scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday from the second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies at Hagley Oval:

___

New Zealand

George Worker c Powell b Beaton 58

Colin Munro c Mohammed b Cottrell 30

Neil Broom c Holder b Cottrell 6

Ross Taylor c S.Hope b Holder 57

Tom Latham c S.Hope b Holder 20

Henry Nicholls not out 83

Todd Astle b Cottrell 49

Doug Bracewell not out 5

Extras (3lb, 14nb) 17

TOTAL (for six wickets) 325

Overs: 50. Batting time: 219 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-66, 3-124, 4-169, 5-186, 6-316.

Did not bat: Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 10-0-62-3 (2w), Jason Holder 10-0-52-2 (1w), Ronsford Beaton 8-0-60-1 (3w), Shannon Gabriel 10-0-75-0 (3w), Ashley Nurse 10-0-45-0 (4w), Rovman Powell2-0-28-0 (1w).

West Indies

Evin Lewis c Bracewell b Boult 10

Kyle Hope b Boult 4

Shai Hope c Latham b Boult 23

Shimron Hetmyer c Worker b Boult 2

Jason Mohammed c and b Ferguson 18

Jason Holder c Munro b Ferguson 13

Rovman Powell b Ferguson 0

Ashley Nurse c Worker b Boult 27

Sheldon Cottrell c Latham b Boult 8

Ronsford Beaton not out 12

Shannon Gabriel b Boult 0

Extras (1lb, 2w, 1nb) 4

TOTAL (all out) 121

Overs: 28. Batting time: 125 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-15, 3-21, 4-52, 5-70, 6-70, 7-86, 8-100, 9-121, 10-121.

Bowling: Matt Henry 7-0-36-0, Trent Boult 10-3-34-7, Doug Bracewell 5-0-19-0 (2w), Lockie Ferguson 4-0-17-3 (1nb), Todd Astle 2-0-14-0.

Toss: West Indies.

Result: New Zealand won by 204 runs.

Series: New Zealand leads the three-match series 2-0.

Umpires: Wayne Knights, New Zealand and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin, India. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.