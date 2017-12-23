  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/23 12:46
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 34 25 7 2 52 130 87
Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102
Boston 33 18 10 5 41 98 88
Montreal 35 16 15 4 36 97 110
Detroit 34 13 14 7 33 95 110
Florida 35 14 16 5 33 102 119
Ottawa 33 11 14 8 30 92 113
Buffalo 35 9 19 7 25 76 116
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 36 22 12 2 46 114 104
New Jersey 34 20 9 5 45 109 102
Columbus 36 21 13 2 44 103 98
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 12 4 42 115 101
N.Y. Islanders 35 18 13 4 40 125 125
Pittsburgh 36 18 15 3 39 104 114
Carolina 34 15 12 7 37 95 107
Philadelphia 35 15 13 7 37 98 101
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 34 21 9 4 46 113 95
Winnipeg 36 20 10 6 46 119 100
St. Louis 37 22 13 2 46 110 93
Dallas 36 19 14 3 41 106 103
Chicago 34 17 12 5 39 102 90
Minnesota 35 18 14 3 39 102 103
Colorado 34 16 15 3 35 106 111
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 36 22 10 4 48 109 83
Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100
San Jose 33 18 11 4 40 93 84
Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106
Anaheim 36 15 13 8 38 97 108
Vancouver 36 15 16 5 35 97 118
Edmonton 35 16 17 2 34 104 112
Arizona 37 8 24 5 21 83 127

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2, SO

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Anaheim 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Boston 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Dallas 4, Chicago 0

Edmonton 3, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1, OT

San Jose 5, Vancouver 4, OT

Friday's Games

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2

Florida 4, Minnesota 2

Montreal 3, Calgary 2

Arizona 3, Washington 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled Monday's Games No games scheduled