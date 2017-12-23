Pistons rally to beat Knicks 104-101

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 18 points and 15 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the New York Knicks 104-101 Friday night.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points to help the Pistons win for the fourth time in five games.

Kristaps Porzingis had with 29 points for New York, and Enes Kanter added 22 points and 16 rebounds. Porzingis missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

New York had won five of six, including a victory Thursday night over the Boston Celtics.

NETS 119, WIZARDS 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in Brooklyn's victory over Washington.

Caris LeVert added 17 points, and DeMarre Carroll, Spencer Dinwiddie and Nik Stauskas added 15 apiece to help the Nets snap a four-game losing streak. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 13 points for the Wizards.

PELICANS 111, MAGIC 97

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and New Orleans never trailed against Orlando.

Anthony Davis added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday had 24 points for New Orleans. Jonathon Simmons led the Magic with 22 points. They have lost seven straight.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball