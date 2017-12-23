  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/23 10:45
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 34 25 7 2 52 130 87
New Jersey 34 20 9 5 45 109 102
Washington 35 22 12 1 45 112 101
Columbus 36 21 13 2 44 103 98
Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 12 4 42 115 101
Boston 33 18 10 5 41 98 88
N.Y. Islanders 35 18 13 4 40 125 125
Pittsburgh 36 18 15 3 39 104 114
Carolina 34 15 12 7 37 95 107
Philadelphia 35 15 13 7 37 98 101
Montreal 34 15 15 4 34 94 108
Detroit 34 13 14 7 33 95 110
Florida 34 13 16 5 31 98 117
Ottawa 33 11 14 8 30 92 113
Buffalo 35 9 19 7 25 76 116
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 36 22 10 4 48 109 83
Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100
Nashville 34 21 9 4 46 113 95
Winnipeg 36 20 10 6 46 119 100
St. Louis 37 22 13 2 46 110 93
Dallas 36 19 14 3 41 106 103
San Jose 33 18 11 4 40 93 84
Minnesota 34 18 13 3 39 100 99
Chicago 34 17 12 5 39 102 90
Calgary 35 18 14 3 39 99 103
Anaheim 36 15 13 8 38 97 108
Colorado 34 16 15 3 35 106 111
Vancouver 36 15 16 5 35 97 118
Edmonton 35 16 17 2 34 104 112
Arizona 36 7 24 5 19 80 125

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2, SO

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Anaheim 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Boston 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Dallas 4, Chicago 0

Edmonton 3, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1, OT

San Jose 5, Vancouver 4, OT

Friday's Games

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2

Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled Monday's Games No games scheduled