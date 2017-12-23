Pelicans hand Magic seventh straight loss 111-97

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans never trailed Friday night in a 111-97 win over the Orlando Magic.

Anthony Davis added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday had 24 points for New Orleans.

The loss was the seventh straight for the Magic, who have not led at any point in their last three games.

Jonathon Simmons led the Magic with 22 points. Nikola Vucevic added 21 and Elfrid Payton had 18 points and six assists.

The Pelicans (16-16) shot 50 percent and had a 48-40 rebounding advantage.

Davis made 9 of 11 shots and scored 18 points while leading New Orleans to a 60-50 lead at the end of a first half in which the Magic were called for four technical fouls.

Holiday and E'Twaun Moore hit 3-pointers as the Pelicans opened the game with a 9-0 run, and they led by 18 early in the second quarter.

Simmons' layup early in the second half reduced New Orleans' lead to seven, but Holiday and Cousins answered with 3-pointers and the Pelicans pulled away to a lead that reached 27 in the fourth quarter.

Marreese Speights, who came off the bench with six 3-pointers in Orlando's victory at New Orleans on Oct. 30, got his first start for the Magic (11-22). He scored seven points in 17 foul-plagued minutes.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: No starter played more than Cousins' 32 minutes, 45 seconds.

Magic: The Magic used its 13th starting lineup of the season. ... F Aaron Gordon, F Jonathan Isaac, G Evan Fournier and G Terrence Ross did not play and are doubtful for Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Saturday night's game at Miami will complete a four-game trip.

Magic: Play at Washington Saturday night, the first of four games against the Wizards.

___

