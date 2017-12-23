US appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against the Trump administration in its effort to put on hold a requirement that it allow transgender people to enlist in the military starting on Jan. 1, setting up an appeal to the Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued its ruling Friday.

The ruling comes in one of several legal challenges to President Donald Trump's announcement earlier this year that transgender individuals would be barred from serving in the military. Several courts have rulings in place preventing the ban from taking effect.

The District of Columbia court is the latest appeals court to rule against the government on the issue. The federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, has also ruled against the stay.