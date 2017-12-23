Atletico's 20-match unbeaten run in La Liga ends at Espanyol

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid's 20-game unbeaten streak in the Spanish league ended in a 1-0 loss at Espanyol on Friday.

Forward Sergio Garcia scored from a quick attack to claim the winner in the 88th minute when he used one touch to fire substitute Esteban Granero's cross just inside the far post.

Atletico remained in second place at six points behind Barcelona before the pacesetter visits fourth-place Real Madrid on Saturday.

Atletico hadn't lost through all 16 previous rounds, nor the final four matches of the last campaign. Its last loss in the league was on April 25 against Villarreal.

Diego Simeone's side entered the game on a four-match winning streak, but it failed to seriously threaten Espanyol's net.

"It was a very evenly contested match, and they took advantage of the chance they got while we didn't," Atletico midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion said. "But we have to keep going forward."