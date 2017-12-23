BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Arsenal 1, West Ham 0
Leicester 4, Man City 5
|Wednesday's Matches
Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 1
Bristol City 2, Man United 1
|Friday's Match
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 3
|Saturday's Matches
Everton vs. Chelsea
Man City vs. Bournemouth
West Ham vs. Newcastle
Southampton vs. Huddersfield
Stoke vs. West Brom
Swansea vs. Crystal Palace
Brighton vs. Watford
Burnley vs. Tottenham
Leicester vs. Man United
|Friday's Match
Norwich 1, Brentford 2
|Saturday's Matches
Sunderland vs. Birmingham
Derby vs. Millwall
Wolverhampton vs. Ipswich
Preston vs. Nottingham Forest
Bolton vs. Cardiff
Reading vs. Burton Albion
Fulham vs. Barnsley
Leeds vs. Hull
QPR vs. Bristol City
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United
|Friday's Match
Fleetwood Town 0, Gillingham 2
|Saturday's Matches
Northampton vs. Blackburn
Charlton vs. Blackpool
Oxford United vs. Wigan
Bristol Rovers vs. Doncaster
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth
Peterborough vs. Bury
Plymouth vs. Oldham
Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Scunthorpe vs. Southend
Rochdale vs. Walsall
|Friday's Match
Coventry 3, Wycombe 2
|Saturday's Matches
Forest Green Rovers vs. Carlisle
Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe
Crewe vs. Swindon
Newport County vs. Lincoln City
Barnet vs. Cheltenham
Luton Town vs. Grimsby Town
Yeovil vs. Exeter
Colchester vs. Port Vale
Notts County vs. Cambridge United
Stevenage vs. Chesterfield
Accrington Stanley vs. Crawley Town
|Tuesday's Match
Carlisle 3, Gillingham 1