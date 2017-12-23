  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/12/23 06:39
English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Arsenal 1, West Ham 0

Leicester 4, Man City 5

Wednesday's Matches

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 1

Bristol City 2, Man United 1

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Arsenal 3, Liverpool 3

Saturday's Matches

Everton vs. Chelsea

Man City vs. Bournemouth

West Ham vs. Newcastle

Southampton vs. Huddersfield

Stoke vs. West Brom

Swansea vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Watford

Burnley vs. Tottenham

Leicester vs. Man United

England Championship
Friday's Match

Norwich 1, Brentford 2

Saturday's Matches

Sunderland vs. Birmingham

Derby vs. Millwall

Wolverhampton vs. Ipswich

Preston vs. Nottingham Forest

Bolton vs. Cardiff

Reading vs. Burton Albion

Fulham vs. Barnsley

Leeds vs. Hull

QPR vs. Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United

England League One
Friday's Match

Fleetwood Town 0, Gillingham 2

Saturday's Matches

Northampton vs. Blackburn

Charlton vs. Blackpool

Oxford United vs. Wigan

Bristol Rovers vs. Doncaster

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth

Peterborough vs. Bury

Plymouth vs. Oldham

Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Scunthorpe vs. Southend

Rochdale vs. Walsall

England League Two
Friday's Match

Coventry 3, Wycombe 2

Saturday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers vs. Carlisle

Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe

Crewe vs. Swindon

Newport County vs. Lincoln City

Barnet vs. Cheltenham

Luton Town vs. Grimsby Town

Yeovil vs. Exeter

Colchester vs. Port Vale

Notts County vs. Cambridge United

Stevenage vs. Chesterfield

Accrington Stanley vs. Crawley Town

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Match

Carlisle 3, Gillingham 1