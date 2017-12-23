BC-SOC--English Summaries

Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Arsenal 3, Liverpool 3
Arsenal: Alexis Sanchez (53), Granit Xhaka (56), Mesut Ozil (58).
Liverpool: Philippe Coutinho (26), Mohamed Salah (52), Roberto Firmino (71).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Norwich 1, Brentford 2
Norwich: Nelson Oliveira (90).
Brentford: Lasse Vibe (36, 41).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Fleetwood Town 0, Gillingham 2
Gillingham: Josh Parker (2), Luke O'Neill (16).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Coventry 3, Wycombe 2
Coventry: Michael Doyle (14), Marc McNulty (41, 55, pen.).
Wycombe: Dan Scarr (45), Joe Jacobson (49, pen.).
Halftime: 2-1.