2017/12/23 06:39
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 3

Arsenal: Alexis Sanchez (53), Granit Xhaka (56), Mesut Ozil (58).

Liverpool: Philippe Coutinho (26), Mohamed Salah (52), Roberto Firmino (71).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship
Norwich 1, Brentford 2

Norwich: Nelson Oliveira (90).

Brentford: Lasse Vibe (36, 41).

Halftime: 0-2.

England League One
Fleetwood Town 0, Gillingham 2

Gillingham: Josh Parker (2), Luke O'Neill (16).

Halftime: 0-2.

England League Two
Coventry 3, Wycombe 2

Coventry: Michael Doyle (14), Marc McNulty (41, 55, pen.).

Wycombe: Dan Scarr (45), Joe Jacobson (49, pen.).

Halftime: 2-1.