Mattis: 'Storm clouds gathering' over Korean Peninsula

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says "storm clouds are gathering" over the Korean Peninsula.

And as diplomats try to resolve the nuclear standoff, Mattis says the U.S. military must do its part by being ready for war.

Without forecasting a conflict, Mattis said diplomacy stands the best chance if America's words are backed up by a strong military.

He told several dozen soldiers and airmen at the 82nd Airborne Division's Hall of Heroes at Fort Bragg, North Carolina: "My fine young soldiers, the only way our diplomats can speak with authority and be believed is if you're ready to go."