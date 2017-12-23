Ohio beats UAB 41-6 in Bahamas Bowl

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Dorian Brown rushed for a career-high 152 yards and four touchdowns, Nathan Rourke threw for two scores and Ohio beat UAB 41-6 in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday.

Ohio (9-4) averaged 38.9 points per game during the season, setting a school record with 467 points scored, and the Bobcats exhibited that prowess in the opening half of this one, using big plays to build a 27-3 halftime lead.

That was too much for the Blazers, a feel-good team seeking its first bowl victory on just its second try. The loss spoiled the end of a remarkable first season back for UAB (8-5), which was predicted to struggle and didn't.

Brown, a redshirt senior, scored on runs of 74, 9, 25 and 14 yards.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25