Elizabeth Vargas leaving ABC News after 2 decades

NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Vargas says she is leaving ABC News next spring after two decades, much of it as anchor of the newsmagazine "20/20."

ABC News President James Goldston says in a statement Friday that Vargas is leaving to pursue new ventures. She is 55.

In a note to colleagues, Vargas says that she is "incredibly lucky to work with the best in the business." She co-anchors the newsmagazine with David Muir, after having replaced Barbara Walters 14 years ago.

Goldston says he was most proud of Vargas' courage in telling about her struggles with anxiety and alcoholism.