San Francisco names meadow in honor of Robin Williams

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A meadow in San Francisco's expansive Golden Gate Park has been named after the late comedian and actor Robin Williams.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the effort to rename the grassy lawn on the east end of Golden Gate Park was led by Debi and Will Durst, who have put on Comedy Day at the park for 37 years.

Debi Durst said Williams, who grew up and lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, performed at the first Comedy Day and returned to take part whenever he could.

She also said he also served as the event's chief patron anonymously in years when money was tight.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission voted unanimously Thursday to rechristen the space.