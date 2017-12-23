Sevilla fires coach Eduardo Berizzo

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla says it has fired Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo.

His firing on Friday comes a week after Berizzo returned to Sevilla's bench after an absence to receive treatment for a prostate tumor.

The Spanish club says his firing was due to the "streak of bad results of the team." Sevilla had lost at Real Madrid 5-0, drawn with Levante 0-0, and lost at Real Sociedad 3-1.

The team is fifth in the Spanish league and set to face Manchester United in the Champions League round of 16.

Sevilla announced on Nov. 22 that Berizzo had a prostate tumor. Assistant coach Ernesto Marcucci coached Sevilla for four matches while he was away.

Berizzo joined the club in the offseason after impressing at Celta Vigo.

Sevilla says it is in negotiations with his replacement who it hopes will take over during the upcoming winter break.