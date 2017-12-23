Anderson unravels love and work in 'Phantom Thread'

NEW YORK (AP) — Director Paul Thomas Anderson says his latest film, "Phantom Thread," is an examination of what a relationship is really like.

"Phantom Thread" is a hushed chamber drama made amid a time of wall-to-wall cacophony. For his second — and as it has turned out, likely final — collaboration with Daniel Day-Lewis, the protean 47-year-old Californian filmmaker endeavored to make his British gothic romance — his "Rebecca."

Anderson however has infused "Phantom Thread" with an ominous tone at times, and Day-Lewis ad-libbed some flourishes.

The film is set in the meticulous world of a 1950s couturier. Reynolds Woodcock (Day-Lewis) is a women's-clothing designer of precise routine and enchanting craft. On a country trip from his London town house he meets a waitress at a seaside hotel, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who become his model and muse.