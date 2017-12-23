  1. Home
Pressed by lawmakers, US mulls more sanctions on Myanmar

Those responsible for ethnic cleansing and other atrocities should face appropriate consequences, said a U.S. official

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/23 02:59

A Rohingya Muslim woman at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, (By Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the U.S. is considering further actions against those responsible for "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims, after a Myanmar general was blacklisted and Democratic lawmakers called for more military officers to face sanctions.

Rep. Eliot Engel contended that genocide was being committed. He said it was "stunning" the Trump administration has only designated one person from Myanmar over the bloody crackdown that caused a refugee exodus to Bangladesh.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on the former chief of the Myanmar army's Western command, among 13 people worldwide punished Thursday under human rights legislation.

A State Department spokesman, Katina Adams, said the U.S. is continuing to consider options under U.S. and international law "to help ensure that those responsible for ethnic cleansing and other atrocities face appropriate consequences."
