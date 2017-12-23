Hirscher poised to reclaim superiority in Campiglio slalom

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Without a falling drone to stop him, Marcel Hirscher is finally poised to reclaim his superiority on Italy's most challenging slalom hill.

The Austrian led the opening run of the Friday night race on the steep Canalone Miramonti course by 0.23 seconds ahead of Alexander Khoroshilov of Russia.

Combined world champion Luca Aerni of Switzerland stood third, 0.37 back.

Two years ago, Hirscher narrowly escaped getting hit by a camera drone that fell from the sky within inches of his head as he was competing in this race.

Hirscher has finished second in Campiglio the last two years, with his only win coming in 2012.

Manfred Moelgg of Italy was fourth, 0.44 behind, and overall World Cup leader Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was fifth, 0.49 back.