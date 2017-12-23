The Latest: 2 hospitalized after Spain commuter train crash

MADRID (AP) — The Latest on the commuter train accident outside of Madrid (all times local):

6.30 p.m.

Emergency services in Spain say that two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a double-decker commuter train crashed into a barrier in a town near Madrid.

The Madrid region's Summa 112 emergency services also lowered the number of people who were treated following the Friday afternoon accident from 45 to 39.

In a statement, the service said two people were seriously injured and 11 moderately, with the rest treated for bruises and for suffering anxiety.

Spain's railway operator, Renfe, said the accident took place on Friday afternoon at the end of a track at Alcala de Henares station, some 40 kilometers (24 miles) east of the Spanish capital.

___

5:55 p.m.

Emergency services in Spain say 45 people have been treated, four of them for serious injuries, after a double-decker commuter train crashed into a barrier in a town near Madrid.

The Madrid region's Summa 112 emergency service said in a statement that most of the people who received medical treatment had bruises or anxiety from the Friday afternoon crash,

Spain's railway operator, Renfe, said the accident happened at 3.37 p.m. (1437GMT) on a train making its last stop on a trip from the Spanish capital to the Alcala de Henares train station.

Renfe said it was investigating the reasons for the accident. It added that commuter services weren't interrupted, but that some trains were running with delays.