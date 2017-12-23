Former US attorneys, GOP officials come to Mueller's defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 40 former U.S. attorneys and Republican officials are pushing back against efforts to discredit the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a pair of letters, the groups say Robert Mueller must be allowed to continue his work.

The former U.S. attorneys served under presidents from Nixon through Obama. They say Mueller's removal "would have severe repercussions for Americans' sense of justice" and the country's reputation abroad.

Another letter signed by former members of Congress and other U.S. officials urges the administration, Congress and the American public to support Mueller's work to its conclusion — whatever that may be.

The letters come in response to efforts by allies of the president to discredit the special counsel's work.

Trump has said he's not seeking Mueller's ouster.