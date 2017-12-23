4 seriously injured in commuter train crash in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Emergency services in Spain say that 45 people have been treated, four of them with serious injuries, after a commuter train crashed into a barrier in a town near Madrid.

Most were treated for bruises and for anxiety from the Friday afternoon crash, the Madrid region's Summa 112 emergency service said in a statement.

Spain's railway operator, Renfe, said the accident happened at 3.37 p.m. (1437GMT) on a double-deck train at the end of a track in its last stop at the Alcala de Henares train station, from the Spanish capital.

Renfe said it was investigating the reasons for the accident. It added that commuter services weren't interrupted, but that some trains were running with delays.