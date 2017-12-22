Oops: 6 years later, no sentence in manslaughter case

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who pleaded no contest to manslaughter still hasn't been sentenced — six years after his conviction.

Spokeswoman Maria Miller says the prosecutor's office "lost track of the case," especially after a prosecutor resigned and Leroy Moon had health problems.

The 78-year-old Moon has been free on bond. He'll appear in court on Jan. 9. The Detroit News says his plea deal calls for one year in jail.

Authorities say Moon shot a man who was urinating outside his Detroit fish market in 2009. He pleaded no contest to manslaughter in 2011, a year after his murder trial ended without a verdict.

A message seeking comment from Moon's attorney wasn't immediately returned Friday.

Wayne State University law professor Peter Henning says mistakes happen "in a busy court system."

