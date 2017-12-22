Ohio judge ruled hospital gunman incompetent 2 years ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Court records show an Ohio judge two years ago ordered treatment in a state mental hospital for the gunman who this week wounded a security officer at a psychiatric emergency room before killing himself.

Isaiah Currie was confined temporarily in a hospital and ordered to take medication after his arrest in 2015 for assaulting a University of Cincinnati Health security officer. Wednesday's shooting also involved a UC Health security officer, whose identity hasn't been released.

A 2015 police report says Currie was a patient, but didn't elaborate.

His current attorney says she knew Currie, who was 20, had a mental health history but that he seemed stable and coherent when she last saw him. He recently was freed on bond for a charge of assaulting a jail officer.