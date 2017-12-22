Balloons banned at New Year's Eve Countdown Party in Taipei

Taipei, Dec. 22 (CNA) Visitors will not be allowed to take balloons to this year's New Year's Eve Countdown Party in Taipei because of safety risks, the city's Department of Information and Tourism (DOIT) said Friday.

The agency said in a statement that the decision was made because of concerns that balloons could ignite in the area where the New Year's Eve celebration is being held, which is expected to be flooded with hundreds of thousands of people.

Around 10 specialty balloons exploded into flames at an event on Dec. 16 in Kaohsiung, causing burns to two people nearby. The explosions were caused by sparks from the lighting of a cigarette as the balloons were filled with hydrogen gas, according to the police.

Notices will also be posted in the countdown party area to remind and advise people not to purchase balloons off the street from unknown sources, according to the agency.

Police will also be present to stop people from bringing balloons into the area, the agency said.

The city, meanwhile, reiterated that drones will not be permitted at the event unless cleared with city authorities beforehand.

The 2018 Taipei New Year's Eve Countdown Party will kick off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 with celebrities Kid (林柏昇) and Bowie Tsang (曾寶儀) hosting the event.

Musician Nick Chou (周湯豪), also known as NICKTHEREAL, will open the show that will include performances by other artists such as Della Ding (丁噹), MinChen (林明禎), Weibird (韋禮安), Tanya Chua (蔡健雅), Crowd Lu (盧廣仲) and Eve Ai (艾怡良), MJ116 (頑童MJ116​) and GEmma (鬼鬼/吳映潔).

Korean superstar Rain will perform to close the show.