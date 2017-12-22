Palestinian killed in renewed clashes over Jerusalem status

JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza's Health Ministry says a Palestinian has been killed in clashes with Israeli forces along the border amid continued fallout over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said a 24-year-old man was shot in the chest Friday. The Israeli military said it was investigating.

Palestinians have been clashing with Israeli troops since Trump's announcement on Dec. 6.

The renewed violence came a day after the U.N. General Assembly voted to denounce Trump's declaration.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier urged France and Europe to play a stronger role in peace efforts, insisting he won't accept U.S. plans for Mideast peace because of Trump's position.

The fate of Jerusalem is an emotional issue for both Israelis and Palestinians and lies at the heart of the conflict.