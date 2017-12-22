Uganda attacks rebels accused of killing UN troops in Congo

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda says it has attacked rebels accused of killing 14 United Nations peacekeepers in eastern Congo earlier this month.

Military spokesman Brig. Richard Karemire tells The Associated Press that the ongoing assault, based on shared intelligence with Congolese officials, is meant to pre-empt further hostilities by the Allied Democratic Forces.

He says Ugandan forces are carrying out aerial bombardments and shooting "long-range weapons" from Ugandan territory but troops haven't entered Congo.

The Dec. 7 attack was the deadliest single assault on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in almost 25 years.

The ADF originated in Uganda as a rebel force against the government but a military campaign forced them to relocate to eastern Congo. They are accused of carrying out deadly attacks in both countries over the years.