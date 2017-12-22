  1. Home
  2. Society

The ultimate list of New Year's resolution ideas

Here are some totally achievable New Year's resolution ideas for those who make resolutions but can never keep them

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/22 20:16

Image Pixabay

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- New Year resolutions are the promises we make to ourselves each year. They do not need to be so complicated and difficult to achieve. A New Year is like a fresh chapter in a book, once the last chapter is over, it is time to turn the page over and look forward to what is new.

Take the first step to make sure it is a great chapter by setting some New Year's resolutions.

Here are some top resolution ideas to consider for 2018:

1. Take up a new sport.

2. Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

3. Set a low fitness target that is reasonably achieved.

4. Quit one bad habit.

5. Smile when someone is rude to you.

6. Cook a new recipe once a week.

7. Avoid self-judgment and self-pity.

8. Sort out your wardrobe. Keep it clean and organized. 

9. Call family more often.

10. Make a To-Do list everyday

11. Spend more time with loved ones.

12. Pickup a new hobby or learn a new skill. 

13. Play more and laugh more. 

14. Make healthy food choices.

15. Read more books.

16. Be grateful.

17. Stop procrastinating.

18. Organize your work space and keep it that way. 

19. Move more, sit less.

20. Set aside some time for yourself every day. 

 
New Year
2018 New Year
2018 outlook
2018 Happy Together
New Year Resolutions

RELATED ARTICLES

Best places in Taiwan to watch the sunrise on 2018
2017/12/22 17:54
Taiwan's Executive Yuan says extra long Lunar New Year holidays may be possible for workers
2017/12/22 17:52
Poets of the world send Taiwan well wishes for the New Year
2017/12/22 17:31
Taiwan's presidential office reveals Lunar New Year's greeting card designs
2017/12/20 15:02
New Year's Concert in Vienna to be telecast live outdoors in Southern Taiwan
2017/12/15 20:39