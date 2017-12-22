The ultimate list of New Year's resolution ideas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- New Year resolutions are the promises we make to ourselves each year. They do not need to be so complicated and difficult to achieve. A New Year is like a fresh chapter in a book, once the last chapter is over, it is time to turn the page over and look forward to what is new.

Take the first step to make sure it is a great chapter by setting some New Year's resolutions.

Here are some top resolution ideas to consider for 2018:

1. Take up a new sport.

2. Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

3. Set a low fitness target that is reasonably achieved.

4. Quit one bad habit.

5. Smile when someone is rude to you.

6. Cook a new recipe once a week.

7. Avoid self-judgment and self-pity.

8. Sort out your wardrobe. Keep it clean and organized.

9. Call family more often.

10. Make a To-Do list everyday

11. Spend more time with loved ones.

12. Pickup a new hobby or learn a new skill.

13. Play more and laugh more.

14. Make healthy food choices.

15. Read more books.

16. Be grateful.

17. Stop procrastinating.

18. Organize your work space and keep it that way.

19. Move more, sit less.

20. Set aside some time for yourself every day.