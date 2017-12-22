Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 22, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;31;25;A stray shower;31;24;SSW;8;67%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;25;19;Sunshine and nice;25;19;NW;9;74%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;15;10;Mostly cloudy;16;11;SSW;13;68%;55%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;12;10;A couple of showers;13;7;ENE;8;78%;69%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and damp;9;6;Partly sunny;9;7;WSW;25;95%;43%;1

Anchorage, United States;Variable clouds;-2;-7;Cloudy;-2;-5;NNE;16;60%;56%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;14;6;Mostly sunny;17;9;SSW;9;55%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;-8;-22;Turning sunny;-12;-17;S;12;99%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;30;21;Rain and a t-storm;30;22;W;16;81%;91%;3

Athens, Greece;Rain at times;8;6;Partly sunny;10;4;NNW;27;66%;44%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;24;19;Becoming cloudy;24;18;NE;21;57%;19%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Inc. clouds;26;14;Warm with some sun;25;13;SE;22;35%;0%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;31;23;Brief showers;31;23;ESE;11;74%;81%;5

Bangalore, India;Nice with sunshine;28;16;Sunny and nice;28;14;E;13;43%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;Partly sunny;33;22;N;11;50%;20%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;16;6;Mostly sunny;14;5;NW;14;67%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;11;-6;Mild with some sun;6;-5;NW;7;41%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Partly sunny;4;1;W;14;63%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;6;4;A shower in spots;9;8;W;20;85%;55%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;21;8;Partly sunny;20;8;SE;10;61%;39%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;WNW;10;59%;65%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Cloudy;8;5;WNW;19;75%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and misty;9;7;Partly sunny;9;8;WSW;13;83%;57%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;2;-4;A snow shower;4;-3;WSW;9;56%;65%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;4;0;Mostly cloudy;4;3;WNW;12;77%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;Not as warm;26;14;SE;19;72%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;17;High clouds and hot;34;17;WNW;7;32%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;11;0;Clouds and sun;12;4;WSW;8;71%;10%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy and very warm;29;18;High clouds;24;14;W;12;36%;5%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;Mostly cloudy;21;14;SSE;18;61%;4%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;27;19;Partly sunny;26;19;ENE;6;65%;38%;6

Chennai, India;A little a.m. rain;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;21;NNE;12;68%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;Morning mist, fog;5;-2;Decreasing clouds;2;-6;NNW;17;50%;27%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;ENE;14;63%;17%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny intervals;5;4;Mostly cloudy;8;7;WNW;26;82%;67%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;25;18;High clouds, breezy;25;17;NE;27;36%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Cooler with rain;10;1;Mostly sunny, cool;10;2;SE;11;56%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;26;A shower or two;32;26;NE;24;74%;66%;11

Delhi, India;More sun than clouds;25;10;Hazy sunshine;23;8;WNW;15;47%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;6;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;5;-9;ENE;13;49%;87%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;NNE;8;63%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SW;7;82%;77%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;12;8;Partly sunny;12;9;WSW;26;94%;3%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning out cloudy;12;4;Partly sunny, mild;13;1;NNE;9;39%;6%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;16;13;ESE;10;77%;44%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;21;16;Rain and drizzle;19;17;N;8;81%;80%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;27;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;WSW;9;79%;72%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;27;18;Nice with sunshine;28;18;ENE;12;56%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;0;-4;A little snow;3;-3;WNW;27;94%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny, humid;34;23;NNW;7;65%;25%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;23;17;Clouds and sun, nice;22;17;ENE;12;64%;22%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;A passing shower;27;22;NE;18;55%;58%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;ENE;8;48%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;Rather cloudy;20;6;N;7;50%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;7;4;A shower or two;6;3;N;22;84%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;Showers around;32;23;SW;13;68%;76%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;Sunny and less humid;31;22;SSE;12;46%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;25;15;Pleasant and warmer;29;15;SE;10;42%;32%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;13;-2;Sunshine;12;-3;WSW;6;30%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;NW;5;34%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;4;Sun, some clouds;20;6;S;6;64%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;36;19;Sunny and hot;36;20;N;9;19%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A little wintry mix;2;-1;A snow shower;0;-2;SW;15;82%;93%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;31;24;Partly sunny;31;23;NNE;11;65%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;WSW;8;76%;57%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Hazy sun;26;14;NNE;8;68%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;33;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;NE;8;73%;100%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;2;A t-storm in spots;17;3;WNW;12;42%;41%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;SSW;11;75%;71%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;24;19;Clouds and sun;23;19;S;12;76%;18%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;15;7;ENE;11;72%;9%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;11;8;Mostly cloudy;11;8;WSW;18;89%;2%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Partly sunny;21;10;NE;7;34%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;23;Periods of sun;29;23;SW;9;71%;42%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;3;Mostly sunny;12;5;ENE;10;66%;34%;2

Male, Maldives;Morning showers;30;27;A shower or two;31;27;ENE;14;69%;82%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;ESE;8;84%;88%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;ENE;12;72%;58%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;29;14;Turning cloudy;30;15;ENE;14;44%;46%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;N;8;34%;26%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;27;18;E;11;67%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little icy mix;0;-5;A snow shower;0;-2;WSW;12;89%;91%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;24;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;24;ENE;24;59%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;A morning t-storm;23;14;SSE;20;73%;67%;5

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;-11;-13;Snow, not as cold;-4;-10;W;2;91%;82%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-4;-7;Low clouds;-3;-4;SSW;10;75%;59%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny intervals;33;22;Hazy sun;32;21;NNE;9;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable cloudiness;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NNE;20;42%;3%;10

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;8;Fog with rain;12;4;NW;9;74%;93%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;20;14;High clouds;19;10;SSW;9;80%;44%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-10;-13;Afternoon flurries;-10;-12;S;13;86%;79%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;11;3;Partly sunny;12;3;SE;8;68%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;0;-2;Milder;6;-2;WNW;10;80%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, snow, cold;-11;-12;A little snow;-5;-11;W;11;88%;72%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;Partly sunny;30;27;N;12;71%;34%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;NW;14;71%;53%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;23;Spotty showers;29;24;ENE;12;83%;86%;4

Paris, France;Cloudy with mist;10;6;Some sun, fog early;10;7;WSW;8;79%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;33;18;Sunny and nice;30;18;ESE;18;43%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warmer;31;24;Clouds and sun;33;23;N;13;54%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;32;25;Clouds and sun, nice;33;25;E;11;64%;22%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;E;8;49%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;6;1;A shower or two;7;5;WSW;19;68%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;8;-7;Low clouds;4;-4;SE;4;90%;26%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, a shower;19;11;A shower;19;12;NE;13;66%;78%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Abundant sunshine;18;6;SE;5;66%;4%;3

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;30;26;Brief p.m. showers;29;25;ESE;15;74%;79%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;6;1;Snow and sleet;3;-2;NNE;19;65%;66%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;3;-2;Partly sunny;5;1;WNW;16;94%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNE;10;63%;47%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;SSE;8;22%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;14;1;Partly sunny;14;1;NE;9;70%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-3;A bit of ice;0;-2;WSW;15;64%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;13;6;Partly sunny;14;7;ENE;9;53%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sunshine;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;ENE;15;68%;9%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;A stray shower;29;24;ENE;24;70%;70%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;N;12;79%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;-1;Sunny and beautiful;22;0;ENE;11;15%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;SW;9;32%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;29;22;Some sun, a shower;28;21;N;15;78%;45%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;17;3;Mostly sunny, nice;17;5;ESE;6;72%;17%;2

Seattle, United States;Bit of rain, snow;5;-1;Sunny, but chilly;5;-1;ENE;12;58%;32%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;8;1;Some brightening;8;1;E;4;79%;56%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;14;9;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;7;WNW;13;68%;37%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;W;15;73%;75%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;1;-6;Clouds and sun;3;-2;WSW;18;79%;14%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;A shower in spots;29;23;ENE;21;72%;76%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;1;-3;Showers of rain/snow;7;-1;NW;15;89%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;26;21;Mostly sunny;29;22;NNE;20;57%;1%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;16;Mostly sunny;25;15;SE;14;65%;18%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;2;-2;Snow and rain;4;0;WNW;22;75%;83%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;10;4;Decreasing clouds;13;4;ENE;8;65%;6%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;9;2;Spotty showers;4;1;NW;7;87%;87%;0

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, mild;17;10;Cloudy and warm;18;10;NNE;13;38%;7%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;30;18;High clouds;25;17;SSW;10;52%;18%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;14;-3;Periods of sun;12;-2;ENE;9;53%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;12;2;Mostly sunny;13;4;W;11;62%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow tapering off;-2;-4;A little icy mix;1;-4;W;10;79%;63%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Rain and drizzle;15;11;A couple of showers;16;11;N;18;75%;63%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;14;9;Partly sunny;16;7;WNW;16;69%;6%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-11;-25;Partly sunny, colder;-15;-28;WNW;8;71%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;4;-6;Plenty of sunshine;3;-3;NE;5;45%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Milder;8;3;Rather cloudy;8;6;W;18;57%;33%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Sunny and warmer;30;16;NNE;6;52%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;1;-3;Afternoon snow;2;1;W;15;80%;89%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Rain/snow showers;6;5;W;20;94%;85%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;19;14;Partly sunny, warmer;23;16;NE;16;61%;5%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;31;15;Mostly sunny;32;16;NW;9;50%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;6;2;A bit of ice;8;4;SSE;4;72%;88%;1

