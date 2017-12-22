Russia to host Syria talks in Sochi in late January

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia, Turkey and Iran have agreed to hold Syria peace talks in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi next month.

Russian news reports cited Kazakh diplomat Aidarbek Tumanov who said that during Friday's meeting in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, the parties have agreed to hold the so-called Congress for National Dialogue in Sochi on Jan. 29-30.

Earlier attempts to convene the congress have been thwarted by disagreements over possible participants, primarily the involvement of the Kurds that Turkey has opposed. Russian envoy Alexander Lavrentyev told Interfax that the parties haven't agreed on the list of participants yet.

Tumanov said that the three countries have also decided to set up a working group that would deal with prisoners' exchange and agreed on the need to clear the Syrian territory from mines.