Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 22, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;88;77;A stray shower;88;76;SSW;5;67%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;78;67;Sunshine and nice;78;65;NW;6;74%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;59;50;Mostly cloudy;61;52;SSW;8;68%;55%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;54;50;A couple of showers;56;44;ENE;5;78%;69%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and damp;48;43;Partly sunny;49;45;WSW;15;95%;43%;1

Anchorage, United States;Variable clouds;29;20;Cloudy;29;22;NNE;10;60%;56%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;57;42;Mostly sunny;63;48;SSW;5;55%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;18;-8;Turning sunny;11;2;S;8;99%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;86;70;Rain and a t-storm;85;71;W;10;81%;91%;3

Athens, Greece;Rain at times;46;43;Partly sunny;50;40;NNW;17;66%;44%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;76;66;Becoming cloudy;75;65;NE;13;57%;19%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Inc. clouds;79;57;Warm with some sun;77;55;SE;14;35%;0%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;88;73;Brief showers;87;74;ESE;7;74%;81%;5

Bangalore, India;Nice with sunshine;82;60;Sunny and nice;82;57;E;8;43%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, nice;85;69;Partly sunny;91;72;N;7;50%;20%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;60;43;Mostly sunny;57;41;NW;8;67%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;52;21;Mild with some sun;43;23;NW;5;41%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;37;32;Partly sunny;39;35;W;8;63%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;43;38;A shower in spots;49;47;W;12;85%;55%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;70;47;Partly sunny;68;46;SE;6;61%;39%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;65;A t-storm in spots;84;64;WNW;6;59%;65%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;46;37;Cloudy;46;41;WNW;12;75%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and misty;49;44;Partly sunny;49;46;WSW;8;83%;57%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;36;25;A snow shower;40;27;WSW;5;56%;65%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;39;33;Mostly cloudy;40;37;WNW;8;77%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;Not as warm;78;57;SE;12;72%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;63;High clouds and hot;93;63;WNW;4;32%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;51;32;Clouds and sun;53;40;WSW;5;71%;10%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy and very warm;84;65;High clouds;75;57;W;7;36%;5%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;75;60;Mostly cloudy;70;56;SSE;11;61%;4%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;81;66;Partly sunny;80;65;ENE;3;65%;38%;6

Chennai, India;A little a.m. rain;84;72;Mostly sunny;87;70;NNE;7;68%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;Morning mist, fog;42;28;Decreasing clouds;35;22;NNW;10;50%;27%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;88;73;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;ENE;9;63%;17%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny intervals;41;38;Mostly cloudy;47;44;WNW;16;82%;67%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;76;64;High clouds, breezy;76;63;NE;17;36%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Cooler with rain;49;34;Mostly sunny, cool;51;36;SE;7;56%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;79;A shower or two;89;79;NE;15;74%;66%;11

Delhi, India;More sun than clouds;77;49;Hazy sunshine;73;46;WNW;9;47%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;43;22;A bit of p.m. snow;40;15;ENE;8;49%;87%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;NNE;5;63%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;SW;4;82%;77%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;53;47;Partly sunny;54;48;WSW;16;94%;3%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning out cloudy;54;40;Partly sunny, mild;56;34;NNE;6;39%;6%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;62;51;Partly sunny;62;56;ESE;6;77%;44%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;71;61;Rain and drizzle;67;62;N;5;81%;80%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;80;62;A t-storm in spots;77;63;WSW;6;79%;72%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;81;64;Nice with sunshine;82;64;ENE;7;56%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;32;24;A little snow;37;27;WNW;17;94%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;88;74;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;NNW;4;65%;25%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;73;62;Clouds and sun, nice;72;62;ENE;8;64%;22%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;80;70;A passing shower;81;71;NE;11;55%;58%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;85;55;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;ENE;5;48%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;Rather cloudy;67;43;N;4;50%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;45;39;A shower or two;43;37;N;14;84%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;Showers around;90;74;SW;8;68%;76%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;83;72;Sunny and less humid;87;72;SSE;8;46%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;77;60;Pleasant and warmer;85;59;SE;6;42%;32%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;55;29;Sunshine;53;26;WSW;4;30%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;84;55;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;NW;3;34%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;39;Sun, some clouds;68;42;S;4;64%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;97;67;Sunny and hot;97;69;N;6;19%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A little wintry mix;35;30;A snow shower;33;28;SW;9;82%;93%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;88;74;Partly sunny;87;74;NNE;7;65%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;WSW;5;76%;57%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;Hazy sun;79;57;NNE;5;68%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;91;77;An afternoon shower;89;77;NE;5;73%;100%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;55;36;A t-storm in spots;63;38;WNW;8;42%;41%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;87;77;A shower or two;87;77;SSW;7;75%;71%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;74;66;Clouds and sun;74;66;S;8;76%;18%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;64;46;Mostly sunny;59;45;ENE;7;72%;9%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;52;47;Mostly cloudy;52;47;WSW;11;89%;2%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;Partly sunny;70;50;NE;4;34%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;88;74;Periods of sun;84;73;SW;6;71%;42%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;59;37;Mostly sunny;54;42;ENE;6;66%;34%;2

Male, Maldives;Morning showers;86;81;A shower or two;87;81;ENE;9;69%;82%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;82;76;Couple of t-storms;83;75;ESE;5;84%;88%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;86;78;A morning shower;86;78;ENE;7;72%;58%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;84;56;Turning cloudy;86;59;ENE;9;44%;46%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;76;47;Partly sunny, nice;74;46;N;5;34%;26%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;82;70;Partly sunny;81;65;E;7;67%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little icy mix;32;23;A snow shower;32;29;WSW;7;89%;91%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;88;75;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;75;ENE;15;59%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;A morning t-storm;73;57;SSE;12;73%;67%;5

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;11;9;Snow, not as cold;24;15;W;2;91%;82%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;25;20;Low clouds;26;24;SSW;6;75%;59%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny intervals;91;72;Hazy sun;89;70;NNE;5;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable cloudiness;75;54;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;NNE;12;42%;3%;10

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;49;46;Fog with rain;53;40;NW;5;74%;93%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;67;56;High clouds;66;51;SSW;6;80%;44%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;14;9;Afternoon flurries;14;10;S;8;86%;79%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;52;38;Partly sunny;54;37;SE;5;68%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;32;29;Milder;43;29;WNW;6;80%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, snow, cold;12;10;A little snow;24;12;W;7;88%;72%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;86;80;Partly sunny;87;80;N;8;71%;34%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;76;An afternoon shower;89;76;NW;8;71%;53%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;86;74;Spotty showers;84;75;ENE;8;83%;86%;4

Paris, France;Cloudy with mist;50;43;Some sun, fog early;50;44;WSW;5;79%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;92;65;Sunny and nice;86;65;ESE;11;43%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warmer;88;75;Clouds and sun;91;74;N;8;54%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;89;77;Clouds and sun, nice;91;77;E;7;64%;22%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;91;69;Mostly sunny;91;70;E;5;49%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;42;34;A shower or two;44;42;WSW;12;68%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;47;20;Low clouds;39;24;SE;3;90%;26%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, a shower;67;52;A shower;66;53;NE;8;66%;78%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;Abundant sunshine;64;43;SE;3;66%;4%;3

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;86;78;Brief p.m. showers;85;77;ESE;9;74%;79%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;43;33;Snow and sleet;37;29;NNE;12;65%;66%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;37;28;Partly sunny;41;35;WNW;10;94%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;91;78;NNE;6;63%;47%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;Mostly sunny, nice;80;50;SSE;5;22%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;57;35;Partly sunny;56;33;NE;5;70%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;33;27;A bit of ice;32;29;WSW;9;64%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;55;43;Partly sunny;56;45;ENE;5;53%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sunshine;80;61;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;ENE;9;68%;9%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;75;A stray shower;84;75;ENE;15;70%;70%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;77;63;Partly sunny, humid;78;64;N;8;79%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;76;30;Sunny and beautiful;72;32;ENE;7;15%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;85;58;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;SW;6;32%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;83;71;Some sun, a shower;82;70;N;9;78%;45%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;62;37;Mostly sunny, nice;62;41;ESE;4;72%;17%;2

Seattle, United States;Bit of rain, snow;41;31;Sunny, but chilly;40;30;ENE;8;58%;32%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;46;33;Some brightening;47;34;E;3;79%;56%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;57;48;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;45;WNW;8;68%;37%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;W;9;73%;75%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;33;21;Clouds and sun;37;28;WSW;11;79%;14%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;85;75;A shower in spots;84;74;ENE;13;72%;76%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;34;26;Showers of rain/snow;45;31;NW;9;89%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;78;69;Mostly sunny;85;72;NNE;12;57%;1%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;61;Mostly sunny;78;60;SE;8;65%;18%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;36;29;Snow and rain;39;32;WNW;14;75%;83%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;50;39;Decreasing clouds;56;39;ENE;5;65%;6%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;48;35;Spotty showers;39;35;NW;4;87%;87%;0

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, mild;63;50;Cloudy and warm;64;50;NNE;8;38%;7%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;85;65;High clouds;77;62;SSW;6;52%;18%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;58;26;Periods of sun;53;29;ENE;6;53%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;53;36;Mostly sunny;55;40;W;7;62%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow tapering off;29;25;A little icy mix;35;26;W;6;79%;63%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Rain and drizzle;59;52;A couple of showers;60;52;N;11;75%;63%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;57;48;Partly sunny;61;45;WNW;10;69%;6%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;12;-14;Partly sunny, colder;5;-18;WNW;5;71%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;39;22;Plenty of sunshine;37;26;NE;3;45%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Milder;46;37;Rather cloudy;47;42;W;11;57%;33%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;Sunny and warmer;86;61;NNE;4;52%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;34;26;Afternoon snow;35;33;W;9;80%;89%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;39;34;Rain/snow showers;44;41;W;13;94%;85%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;66;58;Partly sunny, warmer;74;61;NE;10;61%;5%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;88;59;Mostly sunny;89;60;NW;6;50%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;43;36;A bit of ice;46;40;SSE;2;72%;88%;1

