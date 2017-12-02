  1. Home
Taiwanese traveler is named 'Thailand's Luckiest Visitor' for 2017

Wang Yu-chen was greeted with a surprise when she landed in Bangkok

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/22 19:51

Thailand's Luckiest Visitor 2017 (Image: Thailand TAT)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A recent vacation to Thailand turned into a happier trip than expected for one Taiwanese traveler this week.

Wang Yu-chen, a Taiwanese citizen, was surprised after she landed at Bangkok International Airport, when she was greeted as a VIP and named“Thailand’s Luckiest Visitor” on Dec. 22.

She was planning on spending five days in Bangkok and Ayutthaya with her friends for a year end vacation.

Wang had been counted as the 34 millionth foreigner visiting Thailand this year. She flew into Bangkok from Taoyuan International Airport on Thai Airways.

As the “Thailand’s Luckiest Visitor,” Wang will receive free vouchers for five nights of hotel stays in Thailand, and two free round-trip tickets from Taiwan to Thailand, to be used for a future trip, according to the tourism authority's press release.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand organized the event to showcase the successful year of tourism in the country and to promote the Amazing Thailand Tourism Year initiative for 2018.

In Taiwan, the Tourism Bureau recently held a similar surprise greeting for Taiwan’s 10 millionth foreign visitor in 2017.

A young woman traveling from Singapore with her family was given a royal welcome, plane tickets and vouchers for some luxury hotel stays all over the island.
Thailand
Taiwan
Thailand-Taiwan relations
travel
tourism
Bangkok
Tourism Bureau

