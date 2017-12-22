The Latest: Spain widens probe into Catalan secession bid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the election results in Catalonia (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

A Spanish judge investigating Catalan separatists for leading an illegal independence push in October is widening the probe to six more politicians.

Among those included in the wider probe from Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena are former Catalan president, Artur Mas, and left-wing republican Marta Rovira, one of the names floated as a hopeful to become the region's next leader.

The move creates further complications to the political future of Spain's restive northeastern region as Rovira was also elected as a lawmaker in Thursday's election which saw pro-independence parties come out on top.

Eight of the separatist lawmakers elected, including ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and his no. 2 Oriol Junqueras, are either in jail or are fugitives from Spanish justice in Brussels following the October secession bid.

___

11:45 a.m.

Residents and politicians in and outside Catalonia are digesting election results which further exposed the sharp divisions between those for and against independence.

Though pro-Spain Ciutadans (Citizens) collected most votes in Thursday's election in the restive region, it was a bittersweet victory for the business-friendly party as separatist parties won most seats in the region's parliament.

If they work together, the pro-independence parties have the ability to forge a majority in the Catalan parliament and form the next government. However, past squabbles between them suggest it won't be easy.

Parties are already holding meetings to assess the new political landscape.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. (1300GMT) on Friday.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who campaigned from Belgium where he is evading a Spanish judicial probe into his recent attempt to split Catalonia from Spain, is also scheduled to speak.