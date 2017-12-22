  1. Home
The Latest: London orchestra releases conductor from duties

By  Associated Press
2017/12/22 18:44

FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2011 file photo, world-renowned conductor Charles Dutoit, right, performs with the Philadelphia Orchestra during a rehearsal in

FILE - In this June 19, 2003 file photo, conductor Charles Dutoit performs with NHK Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo, Japan. Four women have accused Dutoit

In this 1991 photo provided by Paula Rasmussen, Rasmussen poses while dressed for her part in "Madame Butterfly" at the Los Angeles Opera. Rasmussen i

In this 1991 photo Paula Rasmussen poses while dressed for her part in "Les Troyens" at the Los Angeles Opera. Rasmussen is one of four women who have

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations against conductor Charles Dutoit (all times local):

2:30 a.m.

London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra says it will release principal conductor Charles Dutoit from upcoming concert obligations while serious allegations of sexual misconduct are investigated.

The orchestra says in a statement Friday this decision was reached "jointly" with Dutoit. The statement came one day after the Associated Press reported that three opera singers and a classical musician say Dutoit sexually assaulted them.

The orchestra statement says the facts should be determined by a legal process and Dutoit "needs to be given a fair opportunity to seek legal advice and contest these allegations."

Prior to release of the AP story, Dutoit did not respond to multiple attempts for comment through the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and his office in Montreal. The Royal Philharmonic said Dutoit was on vacation, but that it had forwarded the AP's emailed requests for comment directly to him. The AP also reached out to Dutoit's office with several phone calls and emails.