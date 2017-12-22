Iran rejects claims release of British woman is tied to deal

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is rejecting speculation that a possible release of a detained British-Iranian woman is tied to a "swap deal" involving 400 million pounds ($530 million) held by London, a payment the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered.

The chief justice of Tehran province, Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, says the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe rests with Iran's judicial authorities and if a decision is made, the government will announce it.

Esmaili was quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Friday as also saying that apart from the five-year sentence Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government, she has another case pending against her.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family denies charges that she was plotting against Tehran, insisting she was only visiting family in Iran.